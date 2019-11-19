Chargers' Andre Patton: Doesn't reel in deep catch
Patton failed to catch his only target in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Once again, Patton was the target of a desperate heave from quarterback Philip Rivers, only for the Chiefs' safety to step in front of the pass at the last second. Geremy Davis (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game which aided in Patton's 74 percent snap share, but with the Chargers operating such a small target tree, it's unlikely the 25-year-old will be a fantasy relevant asset unless multiple injuries occur to player's above him.
