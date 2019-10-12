Patton (quadriceps) is now listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

After logging a full practice Friday, Patton didn't have an injury designation on the Chargers' Friday report. It appears he suffered a setback, however, so the Chargers promoted Jason Moore from the practice squad to fill Patton's void.

