Patton snared his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 39-10 debacle against the Vikings.

Patton made just his second reception since Week 4 despite playing in at least 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps throughout the last seven weeks. The narrow receiving tree doesn't figure to expand significantly if the Chargers ultimately opt to bench their longtime veteran quarterback, Philip Rivers, for a backup option such as Tyrod Taylor.

