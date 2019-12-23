Chargers' Andre Patton: Makes two receptions
Patton caught both of his targets for 18 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.
Patton now has four receptions in the last three games, although it's a far cry away from the sheer target dominance of Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry, who once again commanded the attention of quarterback Philip Rivers. Patton's offensive snaps continue to rise, but a lack of consistent opportunities makes Patton an unusable fantasy option.
