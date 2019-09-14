Patton was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athleticreports.

Patton was moved to the 53-man roster to provide some depth in the event Mike Williams (knee) ultimately doesn't play in Sunday's contest. Expect the 25-year-old to participate on special teams should Williams find himself activated.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week