Patton (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Patton was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so the Chargers promoted Jason Moore from the practice squad to work as the team's No. 5 receiver. Patton will look to get healthy for Week 7's game against the Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories