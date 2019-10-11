Patton (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Patton began the week as a non-participant at practice, but he was able to show enough Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 25-year-old doesn't figure to be significantly involved offensively Sunday with the Chargers' top-four wide receivers healthy.

