Patton (quadriceps) was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Patton played 16 offensive snaps and nine special teams' snaps in Sunday's loss to Denver, and the severity of his injury is still uncertain. The fact that the 25-year-old was unable to practice cast some doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh. As a depth receiver, Patton's potential absence for Week 6 likely won't effect the team from an offensive perspective.

