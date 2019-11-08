Patton failed to reel in any of his four targets in the 26-24 loss Thursday to the Raiders.

While Patton failed to register a single catch on the box score for the sixth consecutive game, Thursday's numbers were certainly misleading, as the 25-year-old was the primary target on two major deep balls from quarterback Philip Rivers, only for the veteran to overthrow his intended target on both occasions. Patton's jump in targets came in large part due to the absence of Geremy Davis (hamstring), who was ruled out prior to the game, but it's interesting to see Patton warrant any sort of deep looks, particularly with Travis Benjamin (quadriceps) on injured reserve.