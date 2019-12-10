Chargers' Andre Patton: Yet another catch-less day
Patton did not record a catch in the 45-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Despite yet another game playing over 50 percent of the offensive snaps, Patton was kept out of the box score yet again, with the Week 13 loss against the Broncos marking the only time since taking over as the No. 3 receiver that Patton has recorded a single catch in a game. Considering the Chargers' small target tree, it's safe to say Patton is hardly an attractive fantasy option, even as a potential handcuff to Keenan Allen or Mike Williams.
