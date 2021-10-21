site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-andre-roberts-signs-with-chargers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Andre Roberts: Signs with Chargers
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 21, 2021
at
6:14 pm ET 1 min read
Roberts signed a contract with the Chargers on Thursday.
Roberts was let go by the Texans on Monday but will now have a week and a half to learn the Chargers' system prior to the Week 8 matchup against the Patriots on Oct. 31. He'll presumably serve as the primary kick returner if Nasir Adderley (hip) is unable to return after the bye week.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/09/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read