Chargers' Andre Williams: Likely on roster bubble
Williams (wrist) appears to be on the roster bubble for the Chargers heading into the 2018 season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was hardly utilized during the 2017 season, carrying the ball just nine times despite being active for eight games. A restricted free agent heading into the offseason, it appears as if Williams' opportunity for a larger role in the offense has fallen by the wayside, largely thanks to the development of undrafted rookie Austin Ekeler and the continued improvement of starter Melvin Gordon. While another backup option in Branden Oliver is expected to depart Los Angeles this offseason, Williams could still be displaced if the Chargers elect to add another young running back to the roster through the draft.
