Williams (wrist) is listed as a running back potentially on the roster bubble according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Williams was hardly utilized during the 2017 season, carrying the ball just nine times despite being active for eight games. A restricted free agent entering the offseason, it appears as if Williams' opportunity for a larger role in the offense has fallen to the wayside, thanks to the development of undrafted rookie Austin Ekeler and the continued improvement of starter Melvin Gordon. While nominal backup Branden Oliver is expected to depart this offseason, should the Chargers choose to retain Williams it would likely be more so for depth, as opposed to an expected increase in opportunities.