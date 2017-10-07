Chargers' Andre Williams: Rejoins Chargers

Williams signed a contract with the Chargers on Saturday.

Williams was cut by the Chargers at the start of September after an uneventful preseason. The team likely added Williams to bolster their backfield depth, with second-string running back Branden Oliver (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants. The former fourth-round pick will likely see a limited role behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler against his former team Sunday.