Chargers' Andre Williams: Rejoins Chargers
Williams signed a contract with the Chargers on Saturday.
Williams was cut by the Chargers at the start of September after an uneventful preseason. The team likely added Williams to bolster their backfield depth, with second-string running back Branden Oliver (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants. The former fourth-round pick will likely see a limited role behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler against his former team Sunday.
More News
-
Andre Williams: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Unable to rack up yards in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Staying in San Diego•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Rushes for 87 yards against Chiefs•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Joins Chargers' active roster•
-
Andre Williams: Released by Chargers•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...