Chargers' Andre Williams: Unable to rack up yards in preseason loss
Williams finished Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints with 11 carries for 23 yards.
Williams registered the most carries on the team, but all of them came in the second half along with the second- and third-string units. The former Giants castoff is clearly behind starter Melvin Gordon and backup Branden Oliver on the depth chart, but there's still a chance for Williams to earn a roster spot after main competition for the No. 3 role at running back, Kenneth Farrow, injuring his ankle in the latter stages of Sunday's contest.
