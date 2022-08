Brown (ankle) was an active participant during the Chargers' third-team 11-on-11 drills Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Brown was considered day-to-day with an ankle injury by coach Brandon Staley, but he looks to be back to full health after sacking quarterback Chase Daniel during full-team drills Friday. The 26-year-old nose tackle should compete with Otito Ogbonnia and Forrest Merrill for a rotational role behind Austin Johnson this preseason.