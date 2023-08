Trainer (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Trainer was on the Chargers' IR during all of last season and is now in danger of missing a second consecutive campaign. The 25-year-old was said to be impressing early in training camp, and it's uncertain when he got injured or what the nature of the issue is. Trainer will need to reach an injury settlement with the Chargers in order to play in 2023.