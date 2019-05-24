The Chargers claimed Vollert off waivers Thursday.

Vollert didn't spend very long on the wire after being waived by the Bengals on Wednesday. The Weber State product spent the final eight games of the 2018 season on Cincinnati's practice squad and re-upped with the team on a reserve/future contract in January. Vollert could have a decent chance at making the Chargers' roster, but it would appear that Hunter Henry (knee) has the starting role all but locked up.

