Chargers' Andrew Vollert: Reverts to IR
Vollert (knee) was reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction page.
Vollert suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's preseason game against the Cardinals, and reverted to the IR on Wednesday. The Weber State product will stay on IR for the 2019 season barring an injury settlement with the team.
