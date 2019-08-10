Vollert tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason loss to the Cardinals and will miss the 2019 season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Vollert was a longshot to make the 53-man roster prior to Saturday, but the second-year tight end will see his season come to a premature end. Matt Sokol and Vince Mayle will continue to compete for the No. 3 tight end spot with incumbent Sean Culkin.