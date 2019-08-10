Chargers' Andrew Vollert: Tears ACL
Vollert tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason loss to the Cardinals and will miss the 2019 season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Vollert was a longshot to make the 53-man roster prior to Saturday, but the second-year tight end will see his season come to a premature end. Matt Sokol and Vince Mayle will continue to compete for the No. 3 tight end spot with incumbent Sean Culkin.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.