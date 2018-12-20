Lanier was signed to the Chargers' active roster Thursday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Lanier was signed to the Chargers' practice squad in November. He posted five sacks for the Redskins in 2017 and could provide some quality backup snaps to the Chargers down the stretch this season. Look for him to operate as a depth pass rusher and special teams player while with the Chargers.