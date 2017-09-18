Chargers' Antonio Gates: Breaks touchdown mark by TE
Gates caught two of his four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
The touchdown was Gates' 112th of his career, surpassing Tony Gonzalez for the most TDs by a tight end in NFL history. However, that was about the only good news for the 37-year-old, as he saw younger counterpart Hunter Henry get the majority of the targets en route to a seven catch, 80-yard performance. Given Gates' advanced age, it wouldn't be a shock if Henry continues to see more playing time as the season drags on, making the veteran TE a risky play in most formats.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just two passes in Monday night loss•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Doesn't play Saturday for rest•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Finds end zone in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely to take a step back in 2017•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Will be used alongside Henry•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches historic touchdown in loss•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...