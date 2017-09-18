Chargers' Antonio Gates: Breaks touchdown mark by TE

Gates caught two of his four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The touchdown was Gates' 112th of his career, surpassing Tony Gonzalez for the most TDs by a tight end in NFL history. However, that was about the only good news for the 37-year-old, as he saw younger counterpart Hunter Henry get the majority of the targets en route to a seven catch, 80-yard performance. Given Gates' advanced age, it wouldn't be a shock if Henry continues to see more playing time as the season drags on, making the veteran TE a risky play in most formats.