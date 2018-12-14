Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches four passes
Gates caught four of his five targets for 54 yards in the win Thursday over the Chiefs.
Losing Keenan Allen (hip) meant that Antonio Gates immediately asserted himself as Philip Rivers' favorite target between the 20s, gravitating past his usual checkdown role to actually snag a couple of longer receptions. It's encouraging to note that Gates could be a relevant fantasy asset should the situation arise, but with just two weeks left in the regular season it seems asinine to suggest the veteran tight end could be counted on to consistently put forth this type of production.
