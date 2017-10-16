Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just one pass
Gates caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
Sunday's performance was the biggest in-season drop-off in terms of targets and yardage for Gates, as the veteran has seen a steady decline in production since catching his record-breaking touchdown pass in Week 2. While Hunter Henry's rise up the depth chart isn't much of a shocker (five catches, 90 yards on Sunday), it was a bit surprising to see Sean McGrath see 25 snaps compared to Gates' 37, perhaps highlighting the Chargers' emphasis on giving new blood a chance to shine.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Records pair of catches Sunday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Breaks touchdown mark by TE•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just two passes in Monday night loss•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Doesn't play Saturday for rest•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.