Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just one pass

Gates caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.

Sunday's performance was the biggest in-season drop-off in terms of targets and yardage for Gates, as the veteran has seen a steady decline in production since catching his record-breaking touchdown pass in Week 2. While Hunter Henry's rise up the depth chart isn't much of a shocker (five catches, 90 yards on Sunday), it was a bit surprising to see Sean McGrath see 25 snaps compared to Gates' 37, perhaps highlighting the Chargers' emphasis on giving new blood a chance to shine.