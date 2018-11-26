Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches lone target
Gates caught his only target for 18 yards in the 45-10 win over Cardinals on Sunday.
Antonio Gates and third-string tight end Sean Culkin caught their lone receptions, as the tight ends as a whole were hardly featured in a game that quickly became a blowout. The ageless veteran has struggled to get involved for much of the season, but he'll look to have a greater impact in what figures to be an offensive shootout against the Steelers next week.
