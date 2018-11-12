Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches one of two targets

Gates caught one of his two targets for 18 yards in the 20-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The veteran tight end has rarely been needed the past two weeks as the Chargers have maintained a comfortable margin throughout both games. That might not be the case next week as the Chargers face off against their bitter division rival, the Broncos.

