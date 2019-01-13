Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches TD in likely swan song
Gates caught five of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
Gates and quarterback Philip Rivers combined for one last hurrah in the final minute, connecting on an eight-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining. The 38-year-old tight end came out of retirement to play one more campaign after Hunter Henry tore his ACL in the offseason, but this was almost certainly the last game of Gates' illustrious career. He chipped in 28 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, bringing his career totals to 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns on 955 catches. Expect to see Gates' name at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton one day.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Critical factor on third downs•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Targeted five times Saturday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches four passes•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches lone target•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Scores as part of big game•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: In uniform Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...