Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches TD in likely swan song

Gates caught five of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.

Gates and quarterback Philip Rivers combined for one last hurrah in the final minute, connecting on an eight-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining. The 38-year-old tight end came out of retirement to play one more campaign after Hunter Henry tore his ACL in the offseason, but this was almost certainly the last game of Gates' illustrious career. He chipped in 28 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, bringing his career totals to 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns on 955 catches. Expect to see Gates' name at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton one day.