Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes
Gates caught three of his four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns.
The Chargers repeatedly took advantage of their opposition's inability to cover the tight end, as Hunter Henry and Gates combined for 10 catches for 113 yards. The future Hall of Famer has firmly taken a back seat to his younger predecessor, but should Henry succumb to any sort of injury, Gates could still have some viability as a fantasy asset.
