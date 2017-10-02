Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes
Gates caught three of his five targets for 18 yards in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Gates acted as the main checkdown threat for quarterback Philip Rivers on the afternoon, finding small holes in the defense while the Chargers attempted to mount yet another comeback. Yet again, Gates shared similar snap numbers with Hunter Henry, as the veteran tight end amassed 36 compared to his younger counterparts 35. It's a maddeningly consistent figure for fantasy owners who are waiting for either tight end to pull ahead from the other. However, with a matchup next week against a Giants defense that has perpetually struggled to defend the tight end in recent years, both Gates and Henry could be viable options in every format.
