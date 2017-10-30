Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in loss
Gates (knee) caught two passes for 25 yards during Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Patriots.
Hampered by a knee ailment earlier this week, Gates still managed to snag two passes, the same total he caught in the previous two weeks combined. He also received a target during a two-point conversation attempt, but failed to haul in the errant pass. Still, after catching his record-breaking 112th touchdown of his career in Week 2, the veteran tight end has gradually ceded the majority of the offensive snaps to Hunter Henry, who has performed admirably thanks to the increased usage. The 37-year-old is no longer a relevant fantasy asset so long as Henry remains healthy.
