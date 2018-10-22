Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in win
Gates secured two of his three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's nail-biting 20-19 win over the Titans.
At this point, any notion of the veteran tight end returning to his former fantasy glory has to be cast aside, as Gates has seen over 16 percent of the target share just twice this season. He remains a fantastic option to move the chains when called upon, but the lack of targets and snaps (13 to Virgil Green's 32 on Sunday) would suggest Gates is not a rosterable fantasy asset at this stage of his career.
