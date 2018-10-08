Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes
Gates caught both of his targets for 19 yards in the 26-10 win Sunday over the Raiders.
Gates was used minimally during the game as the Chargers held a comfortable lead throughout. The veteran tight end has played over 30 snaps just once through five weeks, and remains a longshot in terms of a fantasy option.
