Chargers' Antonio Gates: Corrals lone target

Gates corralled his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Gates' time as a fantasy asset may finally have been put to rest, as the veteran tight end has ceded major playing time to Hunter Henry in the last three weeks. While Gates could still put together some positive performances this season, particularly if Henry were to miss any time, it's clear he has become second fiddle on the Chargers' depth chart.

