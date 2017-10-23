Chargers' Antonio Gates: Corrals lone target
Gates corralled his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.
Gates' time as a fantasy asset may finally have been put to rest, as the veteran tight end has ceded major playing time to Hunter Henry in the last three weeks. While Gates could still put together some positive performances this season, particularly if Henry were to miss any time, it's clear he has become second fiddle on the Chargers' depth chart.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just one pass•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Records pair of catches Sunday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Breaks touchdown mark by TE•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just two passes in Monday night loss•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...