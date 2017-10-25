Chargers' Antonio Gates: Dealing with knee ailment
Gates was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.
Gates has thus far avoided nagging injuries for the first time in years, benefiting in at least one way from his reduced role in the Chargers offense. He's coming off back-to-back games with just one target and one catch, after averaging 2.2 catches on 4.0 targets over the first four weeks of the season. Regardless of his health, Gates figures to take a backseat to Hunter Henry during Sunday's game against the Patriots.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Corrals lone target•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches just one pass•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Records pair of catches Sunday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Breaks touchdown mark by TE•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...