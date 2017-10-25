Chargers' Antonio Gates: Dealing with knee issue

Gates was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

Gates has thus far avoided nagging injuries for the first time in years, benefiting in at least one way from his reduced role in the Chargers offense. He's coming off back-to-back games with just one target and one catch, after averaging 2.2 catches on 4.0 targets over the first four weeks of the season. Regardless of his health, Gates figures to take a backseat to Hunter Henry during Sunday's game against the Patriots.