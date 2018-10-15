Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does next to nothing in blowout

Gates caught just one of his two targets during the 38-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Neither Gates or Virgil Green had to do much in this one, as the Chargers easily jumped out to a massive first half lead. The veteran tight end has caught more than two passes just once through the first six weeks of the season and remains a very low-end fantasy option, at best.

