Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does not factor in Sunday's results

Gates did not catch his only target in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills

Gates only played in 11 offensive snaps as the Chargers raced out to a substantial first half lead. The veteran tight end is expected to be used sparingly, but with a difficult matchup against the Rams next week, Gates could find himself on the field more as another receiving option.

More News
Our Latest Stories