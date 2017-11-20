Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does not record a catch

Gates did not record a catch in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.

While Gates was targeted twice throughout the game, the veteran tight end was rarely needed thanks largely to a stellar performance from the team's defense. With Hunter Henry receiving a major share of the tight end snaps, Gates should not be considered a fantasy asset at this stage in his career.

