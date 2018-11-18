Chargers' Antonio Gates: Expected to play Sunday
Gates (knee) is expected to play against the Broncos on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gates missed a couple of practices this week before getting on the field Friday. The 38-year-old tight end is no longer a big part of the Chargers' offense, averaging just 2.5 targets per game.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Questionable for Week 11 game•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Misses practice•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches one of two targets•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in win•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does next to nothing in blowout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...