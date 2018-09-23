Chargers' Antonio Gates: Expected to play Sunday
Gates (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The ailment caused Gates to miss two practices this week, with the tight end only returning to the field in a limited capacity. Gates has apparently made enough progress in his recovery over the last couple of days for the Chargers to feel optimistic about his availability, but the 38-year-old may only be slated for a limited role behind Virgil Green. After logging 33 offensive snaps in the season-opening loss to the Chiefs, Gates only played 11 snaps in the Week 2 triumph over the Bills.
