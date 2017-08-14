Chargers' Antonio Gates: Finds end zone in preseason debut
Gates caught both of his targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-17 preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Though he played just one series, Gates picked up a first down before capping off a long drive with a five-yard touchdown reception from Philip Rivers. There has been talk of limiting the 37-year-old's involvement this season, but he showed in this one what he can still do at his advanced age. He is unlikely to see any extended run during the preseason and could become a situational player once the regular season begins.
