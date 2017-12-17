Chargers' Antonio Gates: Finds end zone versus Chiefs
Gates caught one of three targets for a 10-yard touchdown in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.
Gates tied for fifth on the team in targets, but his 10-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter briefly gave his team its only lead of the evening. The emergence of Hunter Henry has coincided with Gates catching one or no passes in seven of the last nine games, making a return to the end zone highly unlikely in next week's matchup with the Jets, though we'll at least note Henry did leave Saturday's game with an injury of unknown severity.
