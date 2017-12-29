Chargers' Antonio Gates: Good to go this week

Gates (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

With Hunter Henry (kidney) on IR, Gates figures to be busy in the Chargers passing game in Week 17 against a beatable Oakland defense. The 37-year-old tight end proved that he can still get it done in Week 16, recording a season-high six catches on eight targets for 81 yards and a TD in the Chargers' 14-7 win over the Jets.