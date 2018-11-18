Chargers' Antonio Gates: In uniform Sunday
Gates (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Gates is a low-volume option in the Los Angeles offense these days, and with just one touchdown in nine games to date, the 38-year-old tight end is largely off the fantasy radar.
