Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely stuck in committee
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn suggested that Gates will be part of a committee at tight end with Hunter Henry (kidney) out for the season, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Henry's absence frees up quite a few snaps and targets, the Chargers seem to view Gates as a passing-down specialist at this advanced stage of his career. Jeff Cumberland and Sean McGrath should take on some of the vacated early-down snaps, while the Chargers' wideouts could help with the targets. The injury does help Gates' prospects for Week 16 against the Jets, but he's still unlikely to match Henry's recent level of production.
