Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely to play in 2018, but potentially not with Chargers

Gates indicated he plans on returning for the 2018 season, but didn't rule out joining another team during the offseason, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gates quietly faded into a backup role behind emerging young tight end, Hunter Henry, but a lacerated spleen in Week 14 to the aforementioned starter thrust the 37-year-old back into the spotlight. Despite a noticeable lack of speed, Gates was still a receiving force to end the campaign, totaling 10 receptions (14 targets), 127 receiving yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks of the season. Gates himself seemed to be pleased with the performance suggesting it "reinforced" he could still play in the NFL: "Sometimes when you're in a backup role, you're not sure what you can do because you're not put in position to do it. I had an opportunity these last two weeks to see what I could do physically, and I felt good". An unrestricted free agent entering the offseason and already boasting a resume worthy of a future Hall of Famer, Gates appears set to look for an elusive Super Bowl win, whether it be on the Chargers, or another team on the brink of contention. While a starting workload might be too much to ask of Gates, who will turn 38 in June, the veteran tight end could be a serviceable member for any team in need of a reliable receiving threat and a positive leader in the locker room.