Chargers' Antonio Gates: Misses practice Wednesday
Gates (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Gates still has a couple of days to return to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos, but given that he's been a low-volume option in the Chargers offense of late -- and with just one TD (in Week 4) -- the veteran tight end is off the fantasy radar in most cases.
