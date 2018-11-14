Chargers' Antonio Gates: Misses practice
Gates didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue.
Gates still has a couple of days to return to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Given that he's been a low-volume option in the Los Angeles offense of late and has just one touchdown in nine games, Gates largely remains off the fantasy radar.
