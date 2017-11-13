Chargers' Antonio Gates: Non-factor in loss
Gates caught one of his two targets for three yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Gates has seen his playing time fall completely to the wayside, with No. 3 tight end Sean McGrath seeing nearly as much reps as the ageless veteran Sunday. As a result, Gates should only be rostered in the deepest of fantasy leagues.
