Chargers' Antonio Gates: Non-factor in loss

Gates caught one of his two targets for three yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Gates has seen his playing time fall completely to the wayside, with No. 3 tight end Sean McGrath seeing nearly as much reps as the ageless veteran Sunday. As a result, Gates should only be rostered in the deepest of fantasy leagues.

