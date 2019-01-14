Chargers' Antonio Gates: Not yet calling it quits

Gates indicated after Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Patriots that he's open to returning for the 2019 season, Sam Fortier of the Athletic reports.

After coming out of retirement this past offseason to help the Chargers replace an injured Hunter Henry, many assumed Sunday's playoff game would be Gates' final time lacing up the cleats. However, it seems the 38-year-old has a desire to play another season. The question entering the offseason will now be whether Los Angeles feels he can still be a worthwhile contributor. The team is set to have both Henry and Virgil Green under contract in 2019.